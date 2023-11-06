Romanian companies invited to invest in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. During Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Romania, opinions were exchanged on Azerbaijan's large-scale reconstruction of territories liberated from Armenian occupation, and Romanian companies were invited to participate in the aforementioned construction activities as contractors and investors, Trend reports.

Along with this, information regarding the Alat Free Economic Zone's numerous opportunities was presented.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed participants on the factors driving Azerbaijan's localized anti-terrorist operations, the threat posed by Armenian armed forces formations that have not been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territory despite the Armenian side's commitments, the current regional situation, and Azerbaijan's plans to ensure regional peace and stability.