Armenia still has not handed over Azerbaijani villages under occupation - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan, launching the peace initiative immediately after the end of the war and conflict, began to actively promote the idea of normalization of relations with Armenia and the peace process, taking measures to carry out large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated territories, as well as for reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society, Trend reports via Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is stated in Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"Notwithstanding this, Armenia chose the path of enduring to menace the peace process. Continuing military-political provocations, as well as the landmine threat, Armenia chose the path of enduring to menace the peace process, lives of our citizens, restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the region. At the same time, contrary to its obligations, besides not withdrawing the Armenian armed forces which were the main source of threat to peace and security in the region, Armenia continued to support them financially, and did not refrain from the illegal transfer of weapons, military equipment, landmines to the territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia also refused to hand over 8 Azerbaijani villages, which are still under occupation," the ministry said.

