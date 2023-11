BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding three servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan the highest military rank of "Major General", Trend reports.

The rank was received by colonels Farid Aliyev, Namig Bayramov and Mushfig Mammadov.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel