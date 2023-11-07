Serbian President receives Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to the country, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan noted on X that the sides discussed issues of bilateral strategic relations between the countries, prospects for cooperation, and the current situation in the region during the meeting.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and other high-ranking officials during his visit.

