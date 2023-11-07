Azerbaijan, Serbia talk expanding legal framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. As part of his official visit to the Republic of Serbia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Affairs of this country, Nikola Selakovic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Issues on the agenda of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as the current situation in the region and in the world were discussed at the meeting.

Thanking for the high hospitality provided during the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with his official visit to Serbia. The minister recalled the visit of his colleague, who previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, to Azerbaijan in 2021 and the meetings held, noting that such close contacts play an exceptional role in the development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

The expansion of the existing legal framework was emphasized in terms of developing an agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in various fields, including the economy, trade, investment, energy security, and humanitarian assistance. It was noted that in this context, the signing of a number of documents last year between various government agencies of the two countries deserves approval.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.