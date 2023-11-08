Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani soldiers and officers showed true heroism on battlefield for 44 days - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 8 November 2023 16:14 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. By defeating the enemy on the battlefield and liberating our cities and villages, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers showed true heroism for forty-four days. Every day we went forward, we never took a step back,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

The head of state said that the enemy army seeing the professionalism and selflessness of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was in a huge state of panic, and according to their own admission, there were 12,000 deserters in the Armenian army during the 44-day war. “Not a single soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces left the battlefield. This once again demonstrated the indomitable spirit and high moral qualities of the Azerbaijani people to the whole world.”

