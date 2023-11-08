Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Sons of Azerbaijan showed great strength, professionalism and selflessness during Shusha operation - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 8 November 2023 16:20 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about the Shusha operation during the Patriotic War in his speech at a military parade held in Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The head of state said that the sons of Azerbaijan had showed selflessness during this operation. “The Shusha operation, of course, has a special place in the 44-day Patriotic War. Because liberating Shusha, which is considered an impregnable fortress located in a very difficult geographical terrain, with only light weapons and in many cases in a hand-to-hand combat, required great strength, professionalism and dedication. The sons of Azerbaijan showed exactly that.”

