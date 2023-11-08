Stopping the war at that time was our conscious choice - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. After the Shusha Victory, the enemy was practically ready to capitulate and signed the act of capitulation the following day. And we stopped the war, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

“At that time, our Armed Forces were just a step away from Khankendi. Stopping the war at that time was our conscious choice. The fact that we are holding the military parade here today, in the central square of the city of Khankendi, once again shows how correct and wise that decision was,” the head of state added.