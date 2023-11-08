Today, situation on border of Azerbaijan and Armenia under our control - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. After the Second Karabakh War, we further accelerated the process of army building without stopping for a single day and did not conceal that, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

“We immediately moved to all the important locations in the Karabakh region. At the same time, we took control of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, which was under occupation for many years,” the head of state said, noting that Azerbaijan had gradually improved its positions on the border and, as a result of various measures, has the most favorable positions on most of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. “We knew that revanchist forces were raising their head again in Armenia. We knew that the foreign forces standing behind Armenia and inciting them to act against us would give them provocative signals again. Therefore, we had to protect our border, and as a result of several military operations, the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border is under our control today," the President of Azerbaijan added.