Farrukh, Saribaba-Girkhgiz and other military operations were a message to Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The military operations conducted during the last three years, including the Farrukh operation, the Saribaba-Girkhgiz operation and other military operations, have greatly improved our strategic positions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at the military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day.

“These operations were also a message sent to Armenia that nobody and nothing could stop us, that Karabakh is the land of Azerbaijan, that we are the ones dictating the situation here, and that they should immediately withdraw their armed forces from our lands. If they had listened to my words at that time, there would have been no need for the anti-terror measures in September. They only have themselves to blame for all their troubles. Their troubles did not start only three years ago. They started at the beginning of the 1990s,” the President added.