In the 21st century, no army has shown as much professionalism and dedication as ours - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. By shedding blood on the battlefield and giving martyrs, we showed to them that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"Today everyone should know that no one can joke with us. If the Armenian leadership cherishes some revanchist sentiments, if the countries that are used to manipulations behind Armenia still prepare some insidious plans against Azerbaijan, let them take a look at today's parade. Let them know that more than a thousand of our brave men are lined up here, and we have more than 100,000 brave men like them. No force can threaten us. We are ready to fight on any level, we have shown this on the political and, if necessary, on the military front," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"In the 21st century, no army has shown as much professionalism and dedication as ours. No nation has loved its native land as much as ours and was ready to die for it. We all know this well, so let the world know it too," the Azerbaijani President noted.