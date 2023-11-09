President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the successful chairmanship in the Economic Cooperation Organization, Trend reports.

He has made the remark during his speech at the opening of the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held today in Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev noted that during the chairmanship, Azerbaijan he has taken a number of initiatives and made a fruitful contribution to the activities of the organization.

The President of Uzbekistan stressed that Azerbaijan's initiatives regarding the development of transport links and green energy are very valuable.