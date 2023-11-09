Investment of $310 billion in Azerbaijan`s economy in last 20 years is indicator of good investment climate in our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. In the last 20 years, more than 310 billion US dollars have been invested in Azerbaijan’s economy, around 200 billion US dollars of which being invested in the non-energy sector. This is an indicator of a good investment climate in our country, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“We note with appreciation that Azerbaijan has been chosen as a host country for the ECO Clean Energy Center.

Particular focus is placed on the development of renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan. In addition to its rich oil and gas reserves, Azerbaijan also has 37 gigawatts of onshore wind and solar power and 157 gigawatts of wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea,” the head of state underlined.