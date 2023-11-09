President Ilham Aliyev's colossal diplomatic efforts play crucial role in Azerbaijan's victory - Kazakh expert

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. President Ilham Aliyev's colossal diplomatic efforts played a crucial role in Azerbaijan's victory [in Karabakh war], IITU’s Professor of the Department of Media Communications and History of Kazakhstan, Saken Mukan told Trend.

"President Ilham Aliyev carried out enormous diplomatic work to protect the interests of the country on international platforms, and also built an excellent army according to the latest criteria of the modern world," he said.

Mukan noted that the historical event (liberation of the city of Shusha), which took place on November 8, 2020, is of particular importance for the modern history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

"For the current young and future generation of the country, the legal confirmation of the de-occupation of their own territories has given faith and hope for the further success of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy initiatives not only on a regional, but also on a global scale," he said.

Expert noted that Azerbaijan’s balanced foreign policy course was able to overcome such challenges as pressure from some Western countries in the post-war period.

"Azerbaijan liberated its internationally recognized territories. Attempts by some countries to put pressure and influence on Azerbaijan have completely failed. Almost three years after the signing of the Tripartite Declaration, which ensured the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from some areas without a fight, Azerbaijan, in response to the military provocation of Armenian illegal military formations, began anti-terror measures. These measures lasted less than a day. Thus, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in all territories that were previously occupied by Armenians," he said.

As Mukan noted, Azerbaijan’s achievements in de-occupation are also important from the point of view of developing transit and logistics potential. Today, Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in this direction.

He also noted the enormous work carried out on restoration and reconstruction in the liberated territories.

"During the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Baku in August 2022, an agreement was reached on the construction of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the city of Fuzuli by a Kazakh investor as a gift from the Kazakh people to the Azerbaijani people. In addition, a Protocol was signed on the establishment of sister city relations between the cities of Turkestan and Shusha. Thus, friendly countries are interested in developing infrastructure projects in the liberated territories," Mukan said.