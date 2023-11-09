We are very happy that Karabakh returned to its ancestral territory after many years - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. “We are very happy that Karabakh returned to its ancestral territory after many years. This is Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan was able to restore its territorial integrity,” said President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“We hope that Karabakh will be reconstructed and restored. In this process, as before, we are ready to support you in the reconstruction of Karabakh and offer our services, including in the engineering and technical fields. Iranian companies are ready to help our dear friends from Azerbaijan in the reconstruction of Karabakh and the development of Azerbaijan in general,” the President of Iran underlined.