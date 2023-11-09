Routes that will pass over Astara River and through Aghband area will help cement brotherly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. I am happy that as a result of the interaction of Iranian and Azerbaijani representatives, we agreed on the passage of railway and motorway routes along the south bank of the Araz River, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The head of state expressed confidence that this project will be completed in a shorter span of time and become another direction of the North-South Transport Corridor. “As a result, we will have two routes: the one over the Astara River and the other one over the Aghband area. Both routes will help cement brotherly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and be accessible for our neighbors and partner countries,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.