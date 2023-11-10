BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. After Armenia's 30-year occupation of Karabakh ended three years ago, Yerevan persists in promoting anti-Azerbaijan sentiments on international platforms, unable to shed its revanchist stance. During the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Armenia's Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, once again leveled baseless accusations against Azerbaijan.

Mirzoyan reiterated well-worn points about the complex situation in the region, though Armenia is directly responsible for it by rejecting peace agreements and delimitation. He spun tales about a "10-month blockade" of Karabakh, a "humanitarian crisis", "food shortages", and other fabricated "issues" created by Armenians.

30-year long occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories resulted in not only displacement of over 1 million people, but also in ethnic and cultural genocide. Armenia pursued those policies, intentionally erasing traces of Azerbaijanis, the indigenous inhabitants of Karabakh. They looted, destroyed, appropriated, and altered the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

Throughout the occupation, despite numerous appeals, few extended assistance to Azerbaijan, including UNESCO, more concerned with the so-called "Armenian heritage" of Karabakh. The organization's predisposition toward Armenian narratives is unsurprising, considering it is headed by the French politician Audrey Azoulay.

Now, the situation has changed. Azerbaijan achieved justice, fulfilled UN resolutions, liberated Karabakh, and restored sovereignty.

Armenia's calls for an assessment mission in the Karabakh region from UNESCO, tasked with preserving culture, religion, and history, are hypocritical. Azerbaijan repeatedly sought assessment missions, thwarted by Armenia's obstacles, confirmed by UNESCO's 2005 report.

Despite Armenia's efforts, there's no Armenian heritage on Azerbaijani territories through the centuries. Anything present emerged after Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled.

Mirzoyan's tales are bound to fail, as time works against Armenia. A choice must be made - endless suffering or a peaceful agreement and development. Armenia's FM may seek support on his diplomatic tour, but indulging Yerevan is no longer an option in a changed world.