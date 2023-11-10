BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Continuing their revanchist policy following a crushing defeat in the 44-day war, Armenias are simply unable to accept the current realities. Both politicians and public figures persist in disseminating false information to tarnish Azerbaijan's image on the political stage.

The latest instance involves Armenian journalist Robert Ananyan, who has published what he calls a "revealing" material. In it, he accuses Azerbaijan of transferring equipment seized from Armenian separatists in Karabakh to Russia. Ananyan goes further, asserting that this equipment will be used in military operations in Ukraine.

Ananyan supports his "evidence" with video footage, showing military equipment being transported from Karabakh. The thing is, that were Russian peacekeepers transporting their own supplies. It raises questions about the journalistic expertise of someone positioning themselves as an expert on South Caucasus issues when they cannot differentiate between Armenian and Russian equipment.

Besides, the Trophy Park in Baku is the main proof of where this military equipment really is and where it belongs.

Ananyan, to his credit, does not deny that the equipment was indeed seized from the Armenian armed forces. Yet, earlier, he and his colleagues denied the presence of the Armenian armed forces on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Amid efforts by Azerbaijan and its partners to address regional issues and work towards a peaceful agreement, Armenia's focus on spreading false information not only jeopardizes relations between Azerbaijan and its partners but also diverts attention from crucial matters outlined in the trilateral agreement.