Moscow ready to organize meeting between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Moscow is ready to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said, Trend reports.

He noted that Moscow confirms its readiness to organize this meeting, but there is no exact date yet.

"We have repeatedly confirmed our readiness to provide a Moscow platform for further dialogue at the level of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the normalization of bilateral relations and the signing of a peace treaty. This readiness of ours remains unchanged. If we agree on the timing of such an event, we will announce it in a timely manner," Deputy Minister said.