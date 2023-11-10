Another fiasco of France and Armenia in Organization of Francophonie

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The ministerial meeting of the Organization of La Francophonie, of which France is the founder, ended in Cameroon these days, Trend reports.

After the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh in September, France and Armenia, waging a slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan on all international platforms, made some preliminary attempts at this meeting of the organization, but their efforts did not bring any results.

The establishment of the Azerbaijan's chaired Non-Aligned Movement group within Francophonie in Cameroon and the friendly attitude of these countries towards Azerbaijan gave reason to say in advance that these efforts of Armenia would fail.

At the same time, despite all the efforts of France and Armenia, most of the anti-Azerbaijani provisions of the resolution proposed at the summit of the Organization of the Francophonie, of which Azerbaijan is not a member, in Tunisia last November were rejected, and efforts in connection with this resolution did not bring the desired results. All this forced France and Armenia to abandon such attempts in Cameroon.