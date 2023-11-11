Armenia becomes regional outcast - only one escape route available

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Armenia, under the misguided policies of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, finds itself descending further into the status of a marginalized state in the region. Amid the deep crisis triggered by the prime minister, he persistently seeks Western support, embarking on journeys to European countries, particularly engaging with his French counterparts.

Addressing the 6th Paris Peace Forum, Pashinyan once again resorted to baseless, outdated accusations against Azerbaijan, doubted even in Western circles. These recurring anti-Azerbaijani remarks from the Armenian leadership underscore one clear fact – the country remains entrenched in its revanchist mindset and fails to uphold any agreements for a peaceful resolution with Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, a significant shift in relations between Baku and Tehran has just occured recently. During the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, President Ilham Aliyev has met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi's statements proved to be a stark revelation for official Yerevan, which had long based its regional policy on ties with Russia and Iran.

Raisi expressed Iran's satisfaction with "Karabakh returning to its ancestral territory after many years - this is Azerbaijan successfully restoring its territorial integrity". He also voiced hope for the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh.

Moreover, Raisi highlighted Iran's awareness of attempts by non-regional forces to disrupt friendly Iran-Azerbaijan relations in past years. He emphasized that "contrary to the wishes of our opponents, our relations are improving day by day", thwarting the plans of countries trying to disrupt Iran-Azerbaijan ties.

The obvious culprit attempting to involve non-regional forces in the South Caucasus is Armenia. It engages with France, the EU, and even distant Canada, hoping to have a foot in two camps. However, reality paints a different picture, solidifying Armenia's status as a regional outcast.

Armenia won't find assistance from the West. While there might be some temporary financial aid, it won't lift Armenia from the swamp it entered three decades ago by pursuing territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The only viable path for Armenia's survival is to normalize relations with Baku and Ankara, yet no tangible steps have been taken in that direction.