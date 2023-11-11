Azerbaijan expands administrative territory of Sumgayit city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving amendments to the law “On defining the boundaries of the Binagadi district of Baku, Sumgayit city and the Absheron district”, Trend reports.
According to the law, a land plot with an area of 1,213 hectares from the territory of Binagadi settlement, land plots with an area of 375 hectares and 2,223.67 hectares from the administrative territory of the Absheron district were transferred to the administrative territory of Sumgayit city.