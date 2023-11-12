Zangezur Corridor is strategic project aimed to give powerful impetus to world trade - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Zangezur Corridor is a strategic project that will give a powerful impetus to world trade, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov, who is on a visit to the Vatican and Italy, said in an interview with the "In Terris" analytical and information portal, Trend reports.

"It is not only a road connecting Azerbaijan and Armenia or the countries of the region, but at the same time, in a broader sense, it can become an alternative route of the Middle Corridor that will connect Asia with Europe. In fact, this is a strategic project that will give a powerful boost to world trade. If Armenia does not like the word "corridor", other terms as "transit", "road", or "connection" could be used," said Amirbayov.

He added that, if Armenia does not fulfill its obligations in this matter, Azerbaijan, in fact, has an alternative option.

"In the near future, a project will be implemented that will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by means of a railway and a highway passing through the territory of Iran. As for Armenia, it will be in a difficult situation, and it will be the choice of the Armenians themselves," he said.