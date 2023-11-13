France must put end to militarization policy in region - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Armenia and France should end armament and militarization policy in the region, and finally understand that there is no alternative to peace and stability, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, answering questions about France's sending military equipment to Armenia, Trend reports.

Hajizada noted that against the backdrop of smearing campaign and destructive actions by France against Azerbaijan in the region, these steps, which add to the militarization policy of Armenia, attest to the fact of France’s erroneous interests in the region.

"We call upon the international community to refrain from delivering weapons and creating conditions for such a delivery to Armenia, which is known as a country with its aggressive policy and actions, and to end and condemn such illegitimate activities that prevents the establishment of peace and prosperity in the region," he said.

Footage of French military equipment intended for Armenia moving through the territory of Georgia has been circulated in social networks.

Bastion multipurpose armored vehicles manufactured by Acmat (France) were shipped to the Georgian port of Poti on the night of November 11-12.