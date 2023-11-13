Azerbaijan to join Postal Payment Services Agreement following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan will join the Postal Payment Services Agreement, signed on August 26, 2021 in the city of Abidjan, and the Final Protocol to the Postal Payment Services Agreement, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law of Azerbaijan “On accession to the Postal Payment Services Agreement and the Final Protocol to the Postal Payment Services Agreement".

From the date of entry into force of this law, Article 1 of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic dated December 3, 2019 No. 1728-VQ “On accession to the Postal Payment Services Agreement and its Final Protocol” (Collection of Legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic, 2019, No. 12, Article 1914) is repealed.