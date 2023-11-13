There are good opportunities for regional peace agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. There are good opportunities for the peace agenda in the region, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, Trend reports.

The head of state underlined that it was Azerbaijan that came up with an initiative of a peace agreement and its underlying principles in the wake of the 44-day Patriotic War. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan advocates for lasting peace in the South Caucasus and favors regional peace agenda, normalization of relations with Armenia and signing of a peace treaty.