Azerbaijani defense minister pays visit to UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other leadership of the Ministry paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will participate in the conferences and panel discussions.

Dubai AirShow 203 is one of the growing trade fairs in the global Aerospace industry. The exhibition takes place every two years at Al Maktoum International Airport - Dubai World Central in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The show is estimated to be attended by 1400+ exhibitors from 95 countries, with 180+ aircraft to be showcased.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel