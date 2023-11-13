Armenian PM sets on ousting Russia from Armenian economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues to remove Armenia from Russia and bring it closer to the West, whose recent actions are driving Russian businesses out of Armenia, Trend reports.

The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia plans to approve the application of MTS Armenia CJSC, a subsidiary operator of the Russian MTS PJSC, for a transaction on the sale of shares of the company at the upcoming meeting on November 15.

According to the draft decision released on the Armenian PSRC website, the agency has agreed to close a deal for the transfer of 100 percent of MTS Armenia shares to Cypriot Fedilco Group Limited. Hence, MTS Armenia will no longer be regarded a member of the MTS Group in the case of a transaction.

Furthermore, the Armenian government hopes to terminate Russia's influence not just on Yerevan's political trajectory, but also on the Armenian economy as a whole.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced a change in the country's foreign policy vector during a recent private conference attended by experts and representatives of various information platforms and propaganda media. Following the meeting, Pashinyan stated that he would no longer engage in the work of the CSTO and the CIS, and that he was looking for a substitute for both organizations. He also mentioned that Western partners have made a number of intriguing promises in a variety of fields.

The Armenian government believes that now "it is pointless to remain in an alliance with Russia" and that in case of detachment from Russia, Armenia is in no danger "because Moscow will no longer be able to punish anyone." It remains to be seen how Pashinyan's rapprochement with the West will end and how Moscow's will respond.