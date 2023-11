BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Amendments have been made to the "List of objects of importance and life support subject to protection in the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decree in this regard.

Azerbaijan's Sarsang Reservoir (Tartar and Kalbajar districts) and the Sugovushan Reservoir (Tartar district) are included in this list.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel