EU calls for resumption of talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. We call for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark at a briefing, following the Foreign Affairs Council held today.

Borrell has called on the sides to continue work initiated by the European Council President Charles Michel.

“We need peace treaty to be concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we are ready to continue our mediation growth,” he added.