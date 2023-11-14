President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, Trend reports.

The head of state praised the excellent organization of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Tashkent, and recalled his meeting with the President of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of this event.

Saying that the agenda of friendly and brotherly relations is very broad and covers various areas, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of proposed joint projects in economic, industrial, including industrial cooperation, agricultural and other fields.

The head of state expressed confidence that fruitful discussions on the agenda of cooperation in the coming years and achievement of the set goals would be conducted during Laziz Kudratov`s visit to Azerbaijan.

Laziz Kudratov extended the greetings and best wishes of the President of Uzbekistan to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the minister to communicate his greetings to Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Laziz Kudratov noted that friendly relations between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan created a solid basis for the bilateral cooperation to rise to a qualitatively new level, and stressed the significance of reciprocal visits and meetings of the two countries` presidents in terms of strengthening the strategic relationship.

Laziz Kudratov pointed out that Uzbekistan was happy for the economic success achieved by Azerbaijan and the improvement of the population`s well-being thanks to President Ilham Aliyev`s wise and far-sighted policy. He also underlined that the Uzbek people watched with pride a military parade in the city of Khankendi marking the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War. Emphasizing that it was the determination, strong will and successful policy of the President of Azerbaijan that enabled the restoration of historical justice, Laziz Kudratov said that during his visits to Shusha and Fuzuli he saw the ongoing great reconstruction and restoration works there.

They exchanged views on the deepening of ties in industrial cooperation, as well as in the fields of economy, trade, transport and logistics.