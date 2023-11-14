West tries to destabilize situation in South Caucasus - Turkish professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Destabilization and the creation of a sphere of influence in the region are classic tools of the foreign policy of Western countries, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Turkic World of UNEC and professor of Uludag University, Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

Yuce noted that the West always pursues this policy in every region where it wants to create a sphere of influence.

"He pursued this policy in many regions or countries - in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. Interestingly, when a problem deepens or turns into a conflict, the West prefers to leave the relevant region or country alone with its problems and observe from afar. In very few cases, it provides little support. This time, the same West is acting through Armenia to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus,” said Yuce.

“The West is trying to strengthen its influence in the region. It, in particular, aims to control Azerbaijan, which has large energy reserves in the region, and, in general, to control the whole Turkic world, Iran, Russia, and China. Armenia is ready to become a toy in this dangerous game of the West. However, if we look at the regional and global conditions, the fact remains that the West, which does not have sufficient infrastructure, will not be able to succeed in this game it has started. Any project today that ignores the factors of Russia, Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the region cannot be successful," he said.

