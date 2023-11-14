Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan invites Moroccan companies to view investment shots in liberated territories

Politics Materials 14 November 2023 19:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan invites Moroccan companies to view investment shots in liberated territories

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov invited Moroccan investors and companies to consider investment opportunities in the Alat Free Economic Zone, in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Bayramov stated at the First Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum, which was held in conjunction with the 2nd meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Moroccan governments, that Azerbaijan's strategic location at the crossroads of East and West, as well as its proximity to the Central Asian region, are additional advantages for investors.

In addition, Bayramov said that the participation of Azerbaijan's leading companies in infrastructure projects implemented in Morocco can bring additional benefits to economic cooperation, as well as that the strategic geographical location of Azerbaijan and Morocco will allow developing cooperation and exchanging experience between the respective commercial ports of the two countries.

