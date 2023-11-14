France - axed from Africa, pecks on South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The countries of the African continent have been French colonies for centuries, and France has committed many crimes of genocide there. Former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, head of the Turkish branch of the IMZA Social Development Support Public and co-chairman of the Union of Elders of Türkiye and the Turkic World, Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

"Exiled from Africa, France, whose hands are up to the elbows in blood, is now targeting the South Caucasus," said Kilic.

He noted that France is a country that destroys ethical values.

"For 30 years, it has done nothing to end the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Azerbaijan has independently restored justice in the region. France acts under the influence of the Armenian Diaspora. Armenia has become a toy in the hands of France. As for the European Union, its tasks are known. However, what they are doing is completely contrary to the tasks they set for themselves. They are trying to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus to prevent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We understand their intentions well and what they want to do. Western countries are trying to create a new conflict in the South Caucasus. The West is called the "cradle of democracy", but it is far from this concept. Countries that are not part of the region should not interfere in what is happening here," he said.

