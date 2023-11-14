West creates yet another flashpoint by arming Armenia - retired colonel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Arming Armenia and expanding the EU mission in Armenia do not bode well, veteran and honorary employee of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, retired Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev stated that the West intends to exacerbate the situation in the region through Armenia.

"The West employs a well-known mechanism: by supporting and arming Armenia at the same time, another tension is created." The goal is to aggravate the situation throughout the region. At the same time, Europe is opening up a new front against Russia and Iran via Armenia. This has become increasingly common in recent years. Ukraine is one of the last victims of the Western policy," Garayev said.

He noted that although Armenia has declared its desire to become "a neutral country and not join any blocs," in fact, the situation is exactly the opposite.

"If earlier the Armenian authorities, under the control of Russia, approached international issues, now Armenia, deceived by the promises of Europe, began to rely on the West. Although Western officials allegedly promised to continue to strengthen support for Armenia, the outcome of all this is already known. The countries that were deceived by the promises of Europe at the time have now become victims of serious conflicts. The bitter consequences of unsuccessful decisions made by the political authorities are being taken apart by the people of these countries. A similar situation is developing in Armenia, where the country's leadership is dragging its people into the abyss," Garayev said.

He said that this "support" from the West will lead Armenia to an even more deplorable situation.

"Armenia is about to become a new testing ground for international forces. In fact, history has created very favorable conditions for Armenia today, but this country, instead of responding to Azerbaijan's peace proposals and joining economic projects in the region, is once again blocking itself, turning into a tool in the hands of various organizations," he said.

