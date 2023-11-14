Armenia delays submission of adjusted version of peace agreement with Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Armenian side delays for more than two months to present adjusted version of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"On September 11, 2023 Azerbaijan delivered the 5th revised version of peace agreement with relevant explanatory notes to the Armenian side through bilateral channels in anticipation that the response of Armenia will be submitted soon. Despite the public statements about its readiness to sign a peace treaty by the end of this year, the Armenian side delays for more than two months to present its version of the document. The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that now it is a historic opportunity, and there are no obstacles to signing a peace treaty, especially after restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. To what extent is Armenia ready for that is a subject of serious questions now. The text of peace agreement is not by essence nuclear physics. In accordance with the basic principles of international law suggested by Azerbaijan, the text of peace agreement could be concluded sooner through intensive bilateral negotiations. The ball in the court of Armenia!,” the publication said.