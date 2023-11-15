Construction of school by Azerbaijani side in Palestine also on agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Construction of a school by our side in Palestine is also on the agenda, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Trend reports.

"Establishment of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Palestine last year was a positive step to develop bilateral relations. Construction of a school by our side in Palestine is also on the agenda.

We hope for the soonest de-escalation of tension in Gaza. Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with respect to the Palestine issue and advocated for the two-state solution of a problem based on the UN’s respective resolutions and decisions. Our country will continue to provide support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

I believe that friendly relations and cooperation based on good traditions between our countries will continue to successfully develop," President Ilham Aliyev said.