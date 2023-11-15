Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Armenians disabled hydrometeorological observation points in Azerbaijan during occupation - minister

Politics Materials 15 November 2023 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. At the hydrometeorological observation points located in Azerbaijani liberated territories, observations were suspended during the occupation and all infrastructure, including observation devices, was put out of operation, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World.

The minister noted that ecological assessment and restoration work is currently ongoing in these territories.

There are 11 automatic hydrological stations and 6 automatic meteorological stations installed on the flowing rivers. According to the relevant order of the President of Azerbaijan regarding "I State Program on Great Return to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation", this observation network will be expanded in the coming years.

"The introduction of "green technologies" will create a high quality ecological environment in these territories and turn them into a space of "green energy". These activities will reduce the impact of climate change, as well as make it more resilient to these impacts," the minister added.

The I Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World was held on February 19, 2021 in Ankara, Türkiye.

