President Ilham Aliyev puts forward initiative to include demining activities in UN Agenda - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The main obstacle to the rehabilitation of Azerbaijan's liberated lands is that they are mined, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development dedicated to "Sustainable Finance and Investment", Trend reports.

"It is this factor that slows down the process of implementation of multifaceted projects that form the basis of economic revival in these territories. It is not by chance that President Ilham Aliyev has put forward an initiative to add demining activities as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in the UN's 2030 Agenda," he said.

Jabbarov noted that in this direction the draft of the 18th Sustainable Development Goal was prepared by the Ministry of Economy and presented locally and internationally.

"The 18th SDG consists of 5 goals and 15 indicators. These goals are clearing of territories, involvement of land plots in economic activity, improvement of living standards of the population, including strengthening of social protection of vulnerable groups," the minister emphasized.

He mentioned that reintegration of Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation, implementation of the "I State Program on Great Return" will create wide opportunities for the growth of Azerbaijan's economic potential.

"The global development priorities put forward by the UN and other international structures have been taken into account in determining the measures to be implemented in this direction," Jabbarov said.

The minister also noted that the implementation of Smart City, Smart Village and Green Energy Zone concepts ensures comfortable and modern living conditions in the region.

"A favorable investment climate has been created for the enterprises operating in the region. There are a number of benefits for residents engaged in manufacturing activities. The region has taken steps to establish enterprises with foreign investment in the field of "greening and decarbonization". All this will stimulate the revival of economic activity and, consequently, the realization of our national priorities, as well as the SDG," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

