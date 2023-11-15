Russia favors full unblocking of transport communications in South Caucasus – spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Russia stands for the complete unblocking of economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We advocate for the comprehensive unblocking of economic and transportation communications in the South Caucasus, rather than simply one single route. We advocate for this to occur under transparent, mutually beneficial conditions. It's not just words, it's work," she said.

She emphasized that such work in the interests of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as their neighbors, is being carried out within the framework of a trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers.

"Don't the Armenians know about this?" They are well aware. Was this group's work criticized? Never. Why? Because it is equal. "The trilateral working group operates on the basis of agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia," Zakharova said.

She pointed out that the process of unblocking communications, which was initiated by the leaders of the three nations in January 2021, has yet to be finished.

"At the 12th meeting of the working group, significant progress was recorded in the negotiations on June 2. In particular, a common understanding was reached regarding the restoration and organization of railway communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, something prevented the Armenian leadership from finalizing the agreements on paper. We know well what prevented it. These are the "good" advice of Western friends of the current leadership of Armenia," she said.

