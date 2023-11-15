Russia spots falsehoods halting return of residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh – Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Russia has discovered a lot of fake information that is aimed at preventing the residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh from returning, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We welcome the recent statements by a high-ranking representative of Azerbaijan's President's Administration regarding assurances of rights, security, and economic well-being for Armenians who wish to return to Karabakh. This, I believe, is a very important and timely signal, and we will do everything we can to encourage this process, which is critical for Baku-Yerevan reconciliation, including via the Russian peacekeeping mission," Zakharova said.

"Russia has discovered a lot of fake information that is aimed at preventing the residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh from returning. They intimidate residents with some imaginary threats, spread false information about the fact that there is nothing left of their homes. It is not true. We see these information campaigns. But it seems to me that we need to rely on those official statements, which, in particular, in this case, I quoted a representative of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and on the relevant statements of the Russian side," she said.

