GNAT renews Turkish military service in Azerbaijan for another year

Politics Materials 15 November 2023 20:58 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) has extended the service life of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan for another year, Trend reports.

The proposal was adopted by a vote at the end of the discussions.

The document emphasizes that the implementation of the measures provided for by the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on November 9, 2020 continues.

In addition, it was noted that Türkiye will continue to make an important contribution to the preservation and strengthening of peace and stability in the region.

In November 2021 and 2022, the service life of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan was extended by a year.

