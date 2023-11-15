US openly threatening Azerbaijan?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The United States has decisively sided with Armenia, openly expressing support. James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, stated during hearings in the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the US has suspended military and other aid to Azerbaijan, canceled high-level visits, and signaled to Baku that normalization of bilateral relations won't occur until progress is made in peace talks with Armenia, Trend reports.

O'Brien noted that the US "has made it clear that things will not be normal with Azerbaijan after the events of September 19 unless progress is seen on the peace track".

"We have repeatedly signaled... that the use of force within Armenia is entirely unacceptable," O'Brien said.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly informed its international partners that it has no intentions of using force against Armenia, and O'Brien has even acknowledged that.

The US, particularly the State Department, which had ignored Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, ethnic cleansing, the Khojaly genocide, the presence of a million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons for almost 30 years, is basically threatening Azerbaijan right now. This absurd step might severely impact US-Azerbaijani relations and further undermine Washington's image as an impartial moderator of negotiations.