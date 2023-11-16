Azerbaijan considers possibility of high-level visits from US to Baku inappropriate - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan considers the possibility of high-level visits from the US to Baku inappropriate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in response to biased remarks made by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien, Trend reports.

"Concerning the statement that the U.S. side has cancelled high-level bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated by the U.S. side with Azerbaijan, and “there cannot be “business as usual” in our bilateral relationship,” it should be noted that the relations could not be one-sided. Consequently, the same approach will be applied equally by Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we consider the possibility of high-level visits from the United States to Azerbaijan inappropriate as well," the ministry said.

Azerbaijani MFA also noted that such a unilateral approach by the United States could lead to the loss of the mediation role of the US.

"Under these circumstances, it is important to note that we do not consider possible to hold the proposed meeting on the level of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Washington on November 20, 2023.

International law norms and principles have always been a priority for Azerbaijan in its foreign policy. Azerbaijan will always act in line with its international obligations. At the same time, Azerbaijan will resolutely and adequately address all the negative steps against its national interest," the statement added.