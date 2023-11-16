Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss prospects for developing co-op in military education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan visited the National Defense University, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.The visitors were presented with a briefing on the history of the National Defense University, its educational system and teaching process, as well as its scientific contributions.

The meeting examined the existing state and future potential of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cooperation in the field of military education.

The Uzbek delegation then went to the Military Administration Institute, which is part of the National Defense University. Colonel Babir Guliyev, Rector of Military Administration Institute, Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, informed about the institute's activities.

Guests also visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University as part of their visit. Flowers were laid at the memorial complex dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the Martyrs of the Second Karabakh War. The Uzbek team visited the institute's museum and signed the memorial book after viewing a photo board portraying the Great Leader's life and political activity.

Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Major General Fuzuli Salahov and the guests discussed a number of issues of common interest in military education.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

