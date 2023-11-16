Azerbaijani FM, new ambassador of Malaysia discuss situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to the country Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Riza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, prospects for the development of bilateral ties, including joint efforts in the field of tourism and education, as well as the current regional situation were discussed at the meeting. Bayramov informed about the almost 30-year-old Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the ongoing process of normalization in the post-Karabakh conflict period.

Ambassador Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Riza thanked for the warm welcome and noted that during his activity he will spare no efforts to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.