Armenia should demonstrate good will in peace process - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Armenia should demonstrate good will in the peace process, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with EU Today, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has established model of resolution of one of the most prolonged conflicts on the wider map of Eurasia. The OSCE has failed to resolve the conflict, although the Karabakh conflict has been one of the issues facing the OSCE since the very establishment of this institution. The Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship Institute has failed because the mission of that institution was to maintain and continue the occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan. This chapter of the military occupation and injustice is now over. Therefore, Azerbaijan’s agenda is now about peace and to normalise bilateral relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But any peace engagement requires two sides to play their role, and Armenia should also perform her role and demonstrate good will,” Hikmet Hajiyev said.