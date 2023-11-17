Azerbaijani MP says higher expenditures, earnings envisaged in state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Next year's budget revenues and expenditures in Azerbaijan's state budget are expected to be higher, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In particular, the revenues are planned to be higher by 282 million manat ($165.9 million), and expenditures by 138 million manat ($81.2 million).

In addition, he said that the submitted draft budget documents assume very low growth rates of budget expenditures over the next three years, due to the fact that monetary and fiscal policy regarding the containment of inflation in Azerbaijan as a whole does not create an inflationary spiral of budget expenditures in terms of the fact that the population does not suffer from price increases.

"Another important issue in Azerbaijan is measures to increase employment and economic activity. In any case, the right economic policy is being implemented to prevent a significant increase in government spending," he said.

