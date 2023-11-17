US unable to prevent Armenian propaganda machine from infiltrating Capitol - analyst

The United States has been unable to prevent the Armenian propaganda from infiltrating the Capitol. Recent hearings in the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee perfectly illustrate how rotten and corrupt the legislative branch of the U.S. government is.

Armenian lobbying organizations are fanning the flames of war in the South Caucasus and are actively engaged in a disinformation campaign. Such public hearings before the House Foreign Affairs Committee have called into question the impartiality of the U.S. position on current regional issues. The U.S. Congress should recognize the fact that the Armenian government is run by incompetent bureaucrats.

Washington invests millions of dollars in independent intelligence analysis. But the penetration of the Armenian propaganda machine into the Capitol shows the ineffectiveness of US intelligence agencies in preventing members of Congress from becoming victims of Armenia's disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan, which has been the United States' most reliable strategic ally for the past 33 years.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry gave a tough response to the biased statements of US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien at the hearings of the Subcommittee on Europe of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, held on November 15, 2023.

"We consider the hearings and delivered remarks as a blow to the Azerbaijan-US relations in bilateral and multilateral formats. The groundless accusations voiced against Azerbaijan are irrelevant and undermines peace and security in the region," the ministry said.

Referring to the latest situation in the region and the circumstances that led to Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities, the State Department representative ignored mentioning the main problem that caused these actions of Azerbaijan, specifically the illegal deployment of more than 10,000 soldiers of the Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijani territories contrary to the norms and principles of international law, as well as the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.