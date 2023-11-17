Azerbaijan establishes State Control Service for Water Use and Protection - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. State Control Service for Water Use and Protection has been established under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on a number of measures to ensure the activities of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

The "Regulation on the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan" and the "Structure of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan" have been approved following the decree.

The State Control Service for Water Use and Protection has been established within the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, based on the Management of Hydrogeological and Reclamation Service and Control of the Use and Protection of Water of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC.